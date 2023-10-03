The trial of five men accused of killing former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.
Four of the five accused have denied being at a gathering at a Vosloorus hostel on the day the soccer star was fatally shot on October 26 2014.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
Courtesy: SABC News
TimesLIVE
