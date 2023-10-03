×

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

By TIMESLIVE - 03 October 2023

Courtesy: SABC News

The trial of five men accused of killing former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

Four of the five accused have denied being at a gathering at a Vosloorus hostel on the day the soccer star was fatally shot on October 26 2014.

