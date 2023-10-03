×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | Interviews for judges to fill superior courts vacancies

By TImesLIVE - 03 October 2023

The Judicial Service Commission interviews for judges to serve in the superior courts continues on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...

Latest