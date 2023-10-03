×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | Bheki Cele, police management brief media after bloody weekend in Western Cape

By TIMESLIVE - 03 October 2023

Police minister Bheki Cele and police service management are briefing the media after a bloody weekend in the Western Cape.

Police in the province are investigating the shooting of five people in Gugulethu at the weekend. One of those killed was the off-duty protector of Cele's deputy, Cassel Mathale.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...

Latest