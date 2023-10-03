Police minister Bheki Cele and police service management are briefing the media after a bloody weekend in the Western Cape.
Police in the province are investigating the shooting of five people in Gugulethu at the weekend. One of those killed was the off-duty protector of Cele's deputy, Cassel Mathale.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Bheki Cele, police management brief media after bloody weekend in Western Cape
Police minister Bheki Cele and police service management are briefing the media after a bloody weekend in the Western Cape.
Police in the province are investigating the shooting of five people in Gugulethu at the weekend. One of those killed was the off-duty protector of Cele's deputy, Cassel Mathale.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
World
Politics
News
News
News