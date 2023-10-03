×

News

Nelson Mandela Bay municipality on drive to promote township tourism

By Tshepiso Mametela - 03 October 2023

Determined to promote township tourism, the municipality hopes to replicate an industriously packaged project in New Brighton in other Bay townships.

This follows the successful hosting of the inaugural New Brighton Heritage Cycle Tour under the auspices of the municipality’s economic development, tourism and agriculture (EDTA) sub-directorate on Thursday...

