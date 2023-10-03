Nelson Mandela Bay municipality on drive to promote township tourism
Determined to promote township tourism, the municipality hopes to replicate an industriously packaged project in New Brighton in other Bay townships.
This follows the successful hosting of the inaugural New Brighton Heritage Cycle Tour under the auspices of the municipality’s economic development, tourism and agriculture (EDTA) sub-directorate on Thursday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.