Misery, bloodshed after latest spate of shootings in northern areas
A gunshot sounded out in Fitchard Street on Monday, cutting short a physically impaired man’s morning ritual of sweeping the street in front of his family’s home.
Loved ones found the body of Lyell Minnaar, 32, on the pavement in Helenvale, where he suffered a bullet wound to the back of the head...
