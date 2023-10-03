KwaNobuhle woman wins two-decade battle to have RDP house completed
In a David versus Goliath showdown, a KwaNobuhle woman has emerged victorious in her battle with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality after she turned to the public protector to force the city to finish her RDP house 21 years after construction started.
For more than two decades, an uncompleted foundation in Zingela Street stood idle after Nomvuselelo Sam, despite many attempts, failed to get the metro to complete her house. ..
