News

Kariega woman’s sorrow turns to tears of joy with promise of new home

By Simtembile Mgidi - 03 October 2023

From crying tears of pain watching her home burn to the ground, Babalwa Mati cried tears of joy recently when national correctional services commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale signed a memorandum of agreement to rebuild her family’s house.

Thobakgale was the keynote speaker at St Albans Prison to end off National Correctional Services Week...

