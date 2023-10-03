Kariega woman’s sorrow turns to tears of joy with promise of new home
From crying tears of pain watching her home burn to the ground, Babalwa Mati cried tears of joy recently when national correctional services commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale signed a memorandum of agreement to rebuild her family’s house.
Thobakgale was the keynote speaker at St Albans Prison to end off National Correctional Services Week...
