Four plead not guilty in Gqeberha corruption case

By Devon Koen - 03 October 2023

Four people, including a police officer who allegedly tampered with evidence to weaken the state’s case against three suspects facing drug-related charges, appeared in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of corruption.

Andile Nosana, along with Lindsay Felix, Peter Baadjies and Bernes Baartez, pleaded not guilty to the charges against them. ..

Latest