Financial woes, breakdown in trust, see IPTS fraud trial delayed — again
Multimillion-rand fraud and racketeering case will now only proceed in April 2024
Financial reasons and a breakdown in trust between a lawyer and his client led to yet another delay in the protracted Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) fraud trial on Monday.
Five months after the multimillion-rand fraud and racketeering trial involving businesspeople, high-ranking officials and politicians kicked off in the Gqeberha high court, the matter once again hit a snag when two defence lawyers withdrew from the case. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.