×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Financial woes, breakdown in trust, see IPTS fraud trial delayed — again

Multimillion-rand fraud and racketeering case will now only proceed in April 2024

Premium
By Devon Koen - 03 October 2023

Financial reasons and a breakdown in trust between a lawyer and his client led to yet another delay in the protracted Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) fraud trial on Monday.

Five months after the multimillion-rand fraud and racketeering trial involving businesspeople, high-ranking officials and politicians kicked off in the Gqeberha high court, the matter once again hit a snag when two defence lawyers withdrew from the case. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...

Latest