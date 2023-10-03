Fatal accident on N2 near Nelson Mandela Bay road safety programme roadblock
Collision occurs in heavy traffic just before 8am
About 800m from where the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality launched a road safety programme roadblock for October on Monday, a man died in a vehicle accident on the N2.
According to sources at the scene, the 25-year-old driver of a Toyota Starlet was driving in the left lane of a double-lane section of the highway when he suddenly swerved into the right-hand lane...
