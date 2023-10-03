×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Fatal accident on N2 near Nelson Mandela Bay road safety programme roadblock

Collision occurs in heavy traffic just before 8am

By Andisa Bonani - 03 October 2023

About 800m from where the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality launched a road safety programme roadblock for October on Monday, a man died in a vehicle accident on the N2.

According to sources at the scene, the 25-year-old driver of a Toyota Starlet was driving in the left lane of a double-lane section of the highway when he suddenly swerved into the right-hand lane...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...

Latest