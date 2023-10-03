×

Efforts to Revive Knysna bear fruit

Friends take matters into own hands to spruce up Garden Route town

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 03 October 2023

Watching their beautiful town become run down and the streets littered, two friends — instead of sitting back and complaining — decided to do something about it.

Paula Wishart and Gail Sofianos started the Revive Knysna nonprofit organisation two years ago, with a focus on restoring the beauty of Knysna...

