Sandile Mantsoe, serving 32 years in jail for the murder of his girlfriend Karabo Mokoena, is still in prison, the justice and correctional services department said on Monday.
This after social media posts alleging Mantsoe had been seen in Johannesburg and Cape Town.
Correctional services confirms Karabo Mokoena's killer, Sandile Mantsoe, is still behind bars
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
While serving his sentence, Mantsoe was requisitioned from Bloemfontein prison in August last year after an investigation by the Hawks in Middelburg linked him to an investment fraud case in Evander, Mpumalanga.
The Hawks said during December 2016 Mantsoe visited government offices and allegedly recruited about 180 people to invest more than R2m for a high return. He allegedly did not make payments to his clients as promised.
The department said at about 4.35pm on Monday it asked for an assurance that Mantsoe was still in custody.
“He is at Standerton Correctional Centre with other charged offenders to make a total of eight in the cell. He is at the centre and he never went out today.”
The department said his next court appearance is on October 18 in the Evander magistrate's court.
