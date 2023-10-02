Treat in store for audiences at latest Pemads pantomime
One of Gqeberha’s leading theatre companies is gearing up for its annual pantomime, which promises to entertain and enchant audiences of all ages.
Well-known for its iconic pantomimes, Pemads will bring Goldilocks and the Three Bears to the stage in 2023. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.