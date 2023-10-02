Safety at residences falls woefully short, NMU students say
Unauthorised access disturbingly easy as NMU continuously tries to beef up security
In the wake of a fatal stabbing at a student village in Gqeberha 10 days ago, Nelson Mandela University (NMU) students have voiced concerns about deteriorating security conditions at residences and the emergence of an illicit liquor market which, they say, has fostered an environment for violence.
According to one student, the security measures appear to be more symbolic than effective, as it seems almost anyone can gain access to some residences without being challenged...
