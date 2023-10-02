Once-quiet neighbourhood becoming haven for criminals
Fearful Kensington residents say nothing being done to protect them from thieves, break-ins and vandalism
Abandoned properties have become havens for criminal elements, and Kensington residents fear their once quiet neighbourhood will slowly decay as it is overrun by thugs.
Those who have been living in the area for decades believe they are becoming soft targets as they grow older, and a perceived lack of action from law enforcement agencies is leaving them vulnerable. ..
