×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Man, 26, shot multiple times in Arcadia

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 02 October 2023
A 26-year-old man was shot dead in Arcadia on Monday
MURDER PROBE: A 26-year-old man was shot dead in Arcadia on Monday
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Police are investigating a case of murder after a 26-year-old man was found dead on a footpath near Arcadia High School in Gqeberha on Monday.

The man, who was shot multiple times, was discovered by a passer-by at about 1pm.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the motive for the murder was still unknown.

“At about 1pm, police responded to a complaint of a body found lying in a footpath between Rensburg and Esterhuizen streets in Arcadia,” she said.

“The 26-year-old male was shot multiple times.

“The suspects and the motive for the murder are unknown at this stage.”

A woman who identified herself as the man’s aunt said he was last seen on Saturday evening.

“We got a call [at around noon] to say he had been found here dead,” she said.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...

Latest