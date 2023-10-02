Police are investigating a case of murder after a 26-year-old man was found dead on a footpath near Arcadia High School in Gqeberha on Monday.
The man, who was shot multiple times, was discovered by a passer-by at about 1pm.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the motive for the murder was still unknown.
“At about 1pm, police responded to a complaint of a body found lying in a footpath between Rensburg and Esterhuizen streets in Arcadia,” she said.
“The 26-year-old male was shot multiple times.
“The suspects and the motive for the murder are unknown at this stage.”
A woman who identified herself as the man’s aunt said he was last seen on Saturday evening.
“We got a call [at around noon] to say he had been found here dead,” she said.
Man, 26, shot multiple times in Arcadia
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
