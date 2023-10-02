Hundreds of chess minds to do battle at provincial champs

Nearly 500 competitors will go to battle at the provincial chess championships in Jeffreys Bay.
Both junior and senior age groups are set to tussle for the chance to represent the province as they compete from Wednesday to Sunday at the scenic Mentors Country Estate venue.
Hosts, the Sarah Baartman District Chess Union will bring 150 players to the table in 2023, according to acting president Gavin Persent.
Other districts taking part include the Chris Hani Chess Association (107 players), Nelson Mandela Bay Chess Union (96), Alfred Nzo Chess Association (72), OR Tambo Chess Association (42), Joe Gqabi District Chess Association (22), and Buffalo City Chess (six).
The tough tournament involves both girls and boys in individual and team sections, in different age groups — U8, U10, U12, U14, U16, U18, as well as Open and Veteran.
Eastern Cape Chess interim president Luzuko Ndinise said chess was a rapidly growing sport in SA.
“Chess is providing both youngsters and adults with opportunities to play consistently at local clubs.
“This promotes growth, and being part of a chess community or having chess enthusiasts as friends can be highly motivating.
“Engaging in discussions, sharing experiences and playing friendly games can create a supportive environment that keeps up enthusiasm.”
Ndinise said he and his team were delighted that the Sarah Baartman union had the opportunity to host 2023’s provincial championships, with the sport attracting record numbers of new players annually.
Few people realised how gruelling chess could be and the stamina it required, he said.
“Chess is a science that needs lots of concentration, preparation and practise sessions.
“We also encourage resting and having fun, as this makes it easy to accumulate the stamina you’ll need — and nothing will be difficult if you understand that you learn from losing as well.
“Life is like a game of chess. To win, you have to make a move.
“Knowing which move to make comes with insight and knowledge, and by learning the lessons that are accumulated along the way.”
Volunteers were largely responsible for keeping the game afloat, said Persent, with chess clubs, parents, teachers, coaches and assistants working tirelessly to bring chess to as many young people as possible.
It was a sport that helped bridge socioeconomic divides, kept children off the street, and forged lifelong friendships, he added.
HeraldLIVE
Hundreds of chess minds to do battle at provincial champs
Image: SUPPLIED
Nearly 500 competitors will go to battle at the provincial chess championships in Jeffreys Bay.
Both junior and senior age groups are set to tussle for the chance to represent the province as they compete from Wednesday to Sunday at the scenic Mentors Country Estate venue.
Hosts, the Sarah Baartman District Chess Union will bring 150 players to the table in 2023, according to acting president Gavin Persent.
Other districts taking part include the Chris Hani Chess Association (107 players), Nelson Mandela Bay Chess Union (96), Alfred Nzo Chess Association (72), OR Tambo Chess Association (42), Joe Gqabi District Chess Association (22), and Buffalo City Chess (six).
The tough tournament involves both girls and boys in individual and team sections, in different age groups — U8, U10, U12, U14, U16, U18, as well as Open and Veteran.
Eastern Cape Chess interim president Luzuko Ndinise said chess was a rapidly growing sport in SA.
“Chess is providing both youngsters and adults with opportunities to play consistently at local clubs.
“This promotes growth, and being part of a chess community or having chess enthusiasts as friends can be highly motivating.
“Engaging in discussions, sharing experiences and playing friendly games can create a supportive environment that keeps up enthusiasm.”
Ndinise said he and his team were delighted that the Sarah Baartman union had the opportunity to host 2023’s provincial championships, with the sport attracting record numbers of new players annually.
Few people realised how gruelling chess could be and the stamina it required, he said.
“Chess is a science that needs lots of concentration, preparation and practise sessions.
“We also encourage resting and having fun, as this makes it easy to accumulate the stamina you’ll need — and nothing will be difficult if you understand that you learn from losing as well.
“Life is like a game of chess. To win, you have to make a move.
“Knowing which move to make comes with insight and knowledge, and by learning the lessons that are accumulated along the way.”
Volunteers were largely responsible for keeping the game afloat, said Persent, with chess clubs, parents, teachers, coaches and assistants working tirelessly to bring chess to as many young people as possible.
It was a sport that helped bridge socioeconomic divides, kept children off the street, and forged lifelong friendships, he added.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
News
News