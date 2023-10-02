The Hawks are investigating a case of robbery after a cash-in-transit heist took place outside a retail store in Swartkops, Nelson Mandela Bay, on Monday morning.
According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, the complainant exited a retail store with a money box at about 9.40am.
“An unknown male approached him and pointed a firearm at him.
“The box was taken and the suspect got into a grey VW Polo, which drove off.
“A case of robbery with a firearm will be investigated by the Hawks,” Naidu said.
HeraldLIVE
Hawks probe Swartkops cash-in-transit heist
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
