News

Hawks probe Swartkops cash-in-transit heist

By Herald Reporter - 02 October 2023
ARMED ROBBERY: The Hawks are investigating a cash-in-transit robbery which took place outside a retail store in Swartkops on Monday morning
Image: EUGENE COETZEE

The Hawks are investigating a case of robbery after a cash-in-transit heist took place outside a retail store in Swartkops, Nelson Mandela Bay, on Monday morning.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, the complainant exited a retail store with a money box at about 9.40am.

“An unknown male approached him and pointed a firearm at him.

“The box was taken and the suspect got into a grey VW Polo, which drove off.

“A case of robbery with a firearm will be investigated by the Hawks,” Naidu said.

