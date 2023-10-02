Eduvos exhibition shines light on tourism
Celebrating Tourism Month, Eduvos’s Nelson Mandela Bay campus presented a festival-type event to showcase what its bachelor of commerce in tourism management qualification is all about.
Held at the institution’s Second Avenue, Newton Park, campus, the exhibition-styled event gave visitors a real-life experience where they could enjoy being “a tourist on campus”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.