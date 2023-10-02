Dam! What a beautiful sight
Kouga overflows for first time in eight years as overall water level rises to nearly 70%
As the Kouga Dam overflowed for the first time in eight years, for many, it was seen as a blessing and the culmination of countless prayers.
However, in Nelson Mandela Bay, the task of repairing damaged infrastructure remains. ..
