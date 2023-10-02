Boxing club reels under vandalism, theft sucker punch
Despite dedicated efforts by the Masiphakame boxing club to uplift the Damsebos community by nurturing boxing professionals in Knysna, the club has become a prime target for criminal activity, with vandals and thieves wreaking havoc.
The club, known on the Garden Route for its unwavering commitment to developing young talent, producing accomplished woman boxer Anathi Mbalo, with a gold medal to her name, is now in dire need of renovation and support...
