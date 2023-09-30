Kouga dam 101.33%
Thank you Louwrens Bezuidenhout for the video.
NOTE THAT THE LOW WATER BRIDGE CROSSING AT CONDOMO, TOWARDS THE DAM CANNOT BE CROSSED, IT IS FLOODED.Posted by Gamtoos Irrigation Board on Friday, September 29, 2023
WATCH | The Kouga Dam is 101.33% full
