×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Worried family and friends in desperate search for missing biker

Premium
By Kathryn Kimberley - 29 September 2023

A desperate 24-hour search for a Gqeberha biker, last seen buying items at a petrol station on Wednesday afternoon, yielded no results, with his family becoming increasingly worried. 

Family, friends, colleagues and community members had gathered along Seaview Road on Wednesday evening looking for clues that Hugo Spamer, 32, may have veered off the road...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...

Latest