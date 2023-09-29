×

News

Northern areas police stations struggle with power outages

Tough choice between keeping lights on at night or delivering service in day

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 29 September 2023

Two police stations are grappling with a tough choice in Gqeberha's northern areas — conserve diesel to keep precincts open at night or sacrifice swift case processing during the day.

The stations are struggling to cope with power outages and diesel shortages to fuel generators...

