Northern areas police stations struggle with power outages
Tough choice between keeping lights on at night or delivering service in day
Two police stations are grappling with a tough choice in Gqeberha's northern areas — conserve diesel to keep precincts open at night or sacrifice swift case processing during the day.
The stations are struggling to cope with power outages and diesel shortages to fuel generators...
