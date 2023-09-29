New R18m pipeline for Jeffreys Bay
The Kouga municipality is set to replace the old and dilapidated main water pipeline system in Mimosa Street, Jeffreys Bay, at a cost of almost R18m.
The project is funded by the water services infrastructure grant...
