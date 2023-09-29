×

News

JUST IN | Missing biker found alive in Gamtoos area

By Herald Reporter - 29 September 2023
The family of Gqeberha biker Hugo Spamer, 32, are hugely relieved after he was found unharmed on Friday in the Gamtoos area
Image: SUPPLIED

Gqeberha father Hugo Spamer has been found unharmed.

While details are still sketchy at this stage, Bernadine Wilken, of charity organisation Missing They Wrote, said Spamer, 32, was found in the Gamtoos area on Friday morning.

Spamer was reported missing by his family after he was last seen filling up his motorcycle at a petrol station in Seaview on Wednesday morning.

