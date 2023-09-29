Gqeberha father Hugo Spamer has been found unharmed.
While details are still sketchy at this stage, Bernadine Wilken, of charity organisation Missing They Wrote, said Spamer, 32, was found in the Gamtoos area on Friday morning.
Spamer was reported missing by his family after he was last seen filling up his motorcycle at a petrol station in Seaview on Wednesday morning.
HeraldLIVE
JUST IN | Missing biker found alive in Gamtoos area
Image: SUPPLIED
Gqeberha father Hugo Spamer has been found unharmed.
While details are still sketchy at this stage, Bernadine Wilken, of charity organisation Missing They Wrote, said Spamer, 32, was found in the Gamtoos area on Friday morning.
Spamer was reported missing by his family after he was last seen filling up his motorcycle at a petrol station in Seaview on Wednesday morning.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
News
News