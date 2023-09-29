×

Couple accused of elderly Jeffreys Bay man’s murder abandon bail bids

By Devon Koen - 29 September 2023

Almost two weeks after the daughter of an elderly Jeffreys Bay man found him beaten to within an inch of his life, his alleged assailants have abandoned their bids for bail. 

Zakhele Yake, 27, and his girlfriend, Ria Maku, 19, first appeared in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on September 18 on charges of housebreaking with intent to rob and robbery. ..

