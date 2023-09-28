Wind farms step up to support impoverished communities
The winds of change are sweeping through two small Eastern Cape towns following the launch of two philanthropic initiatives to uplift impoverished schools in the respective regions.
Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm has funded a psychosocial support programme with the support of the Jbay Trauma Support Centre for Thornhill Primary School pupils and staff, targeting a range of ages across a variety of relevant topics...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.