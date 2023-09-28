Tax fraud accused back in court in October
A Gqeberha transport company owner appeared in the city’s commercial crime court on Wednesday where he faces 20 counts of tax fraud amounting to about R13m.
Zamani Stemele had over a period of time allegedly cooked the books of his company, Maqaci Ayanda Transport CC, and swindled the taxman out of millions by submitting false information to Sars through the e-filing system. ..
