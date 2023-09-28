Salt Lake couple found stabbed to death

A double murder case is under investigation after the bodies of a husband and wife were found with multiple stab wounds on a property in Salt Lake, in Gqeberha’s northern areas, on Thursday.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the man, 29, and the woman, 28, were living in a structure at the back of the house in Barend Street.
“Both sustained multiple stab wounds.
“Police are still on the scene.
“Two cases of murder will be investigated,” Naidu said.
