Rabies Day co-ordinators spotlighting Eastern Cape
Education about disease and need to get dogs and cats inoculated still worryingly low and organisers will target schools
Thursday is World Rabies Day and in SA one of the focus areas is the Eastern Cape with a simple message to vaccinate or potentially face a diseased fate.
SA Veterinary Association president Dr Paul van der Merwe said canine rabies was most prevalent in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and the eastern Free State border with Lesotho...
