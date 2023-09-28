×

Police warn residents ahead of planned Rocklands protest

By Tshepiso Mametela and Hlumani Mcuba - 28 September 2023

Police have warned the convener of a planned large-scale protest over ailing service delivery of arrests should the demonstrations go ahead. 

This comes after Rocklands farmers said plans were still on track to bring the area to a standstill in the upcoming days. ..

