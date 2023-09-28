Pain and protest shine through artist’s work
South End-born Westraadt to showcase art at Gqeberha exhibition
Having grown up in South End during the forced removals, a Gqeberha artist, in a form of protest, is portraying what he has seen and experienced to the world through his art.
Raymond John Westraadt, 62, was the 2022 recipient of the Palm Art Award, and received an honourable mention in parliament where his global contribution to art was acknowledged...
