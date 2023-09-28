Murder-accused NMU student granted R2,000 bail
State did not oppose release as ‘families had come to peace with each other’
Keeping his cards close to his chest save to say he had acted in self-defence, a murder-accused Nelson Mandela University (NMU) student was granted bail of R2,000 in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
Andile Mpinda, 23, from Bizana, is accused of stabbing a fellow student to death following a brawl at their student residence on September 22...
