Family in desperate search for missing Gqeberha biker

A Gqeberha family is desperately searching for a missing 31-year-old biker, last seen buying cooldrinks and a packet of cigarettes from a shop in Draaifontein Road on Wednesday afternoon.
Before that, at about 12.10pm, Hugo Spamer was seen filling up his black Suzuki motorbike at Cow’s Corner in Seaview.
His father, Hugo Spamer Senior, said when his son last communicated with the family, he had said he had left work in Deal Party and was on his way to the bank.
However, it appeared that he had decided to go for a ride, which he often did when he was stressed.
Spamer said a search party had gathered in the Seaview area and since Wednesday night they had walked about 14km searching for any signs of an accident.
Hugo is married and has a stepchild as well as his own child from a previous relationship.
Bernadine Wilken, of Missing They Wrote, said the shop owner had said Hugo appeared to have been in a good mood when he purchased the two bottles of cooldrink and packet of cigarettes.
She said they had also been informed that he was spotted earlier in the day as he left Deal Party, speaking to a person in an unidentified bakkie behind the North End Prison.
“The person in the bakkie or anyone who may have seen Hugo, or spoken to him, is urged to contact me,” she said.
Wilken said she was on her way to Jeffreys Bay to step up the search efforts.
A missing person’s case was reported at the Algoa Park police station.
Wilken can be contacted at 072-184-1242.
This is a developing story.
