Eskom outlines plans to cap summer load-shedding at stage 4

Eskom says it hopes to contain load-shedding at stage 4 during the summer and is banking on achieving this by keeping the unplanned capacity loss factor (UCFL) around 14,500MW.

In this scenario, the country should have 116 days of load-shedding out of 213 days.

If the UCFL — caused by failing units — rises to 16,000MW then the highest stage of load-shedding rises to six, with 187 days of power cuts.

In a worst-case scenario, 17,500MW in UCFL could possibly plunge the country into stage 7 with 211 days of blackouts.

This was the picture painted by the utility's leadership at a briefing on Wednesday at Eskom's Megawatt Park headquarters. Executives provided an update on the state of the system and a forecast for summer.

Acting CEO Calib Cassim led the briefing and was joined by the heads of generation, distribution and transmission Bheki Nxumalo, Monde Bala and Segomoco Scheppers respectively.