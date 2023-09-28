Eastern Cape pupils get serious about science
Total of 29 young boffins taking on best minds from across Africa and beyond in Eskom’s international fair
It is time again for science boffins to go up against the best young minds from across Africa and beyond at the 2023 Eskom Expo International Science Fair (ISF).
The Eastern Cape will boast a strong representation at the event hosted at the Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre in Boksburg from October 3-6, with 29 of the province’s brightest young minds vying for top honours...
