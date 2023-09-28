×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Chaos, threats and ultimatums in Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting

By Andisa Bonani and Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 28 September 2023

A threat by the EFF to withdraw from the coalition governing Nelson Mandela Bay prompted the ANC to agree in council that city manager Noxolo Nqwazi must explain within seven days why she should not be placed on special leave for her involvement in a R24m toilet tender scandal.

The EFF made the ultimatum during a caucus break of yet another chaotic council meeting held on Wednesday...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...

Latest