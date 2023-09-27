University playing ‘matchmaker’ for PR students

It will be a matchmaking event with a difference when Nelson Mandela University (NMU) public relations undergraduate students get the chance to mingle with potential employers.
The university’s department of media and communication will host the fun event on Friday at NMU’s Indoor Sport Centre, with the intention of connecting PR students with established industry professionals.
Students are now practising their best elevator pitches before the annual Public Relations Student and Industry Matchmaking Event.
The event is especially geared for second-year students in need of completing full-time internships during the third year of their PR management diploma.
According to a statement issued by the university, students will engage with industry professionals in a “speed-networking” session.
Media and communication department head Dr Janelle Vermaak-Griessel said: “The event provides a unique opportunity for aspiring PR professionals to gain valuable insight by networking with experts, enhancing their interview skills ahead of their upcoming job searches, and therefore assists in launching their careers.
“By hosting this event, the department hopes to bridge the gap between academia and industry by encouraging collaboration and mentoring that will be mutually beneficial to both professionals and students.”
In 2022, students got to network with representatives from Volkswagen Group SA, OM & Barker, My PR, Exporters Eastern Cape and The SA International Maritime Institute, among other companies.
“The event was very fruitful and I enjoyed talking to the employers.
“It was a nice experience as I feel it prepared me for future interviews,” Shadi Tshabangu, a third-year PR management student, said of the 2022 event.
“The fact that I got an employer contacting me on the same day was a really nice feeling and experience.”
This year, the university will host guest speakers Lungisile Mtshutshwana (Isuzu Motors SA), Mfundo Shozi (Splendid Group) and Gert Klopper (past president of the Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa).
“Professionals offering internships in the field of PR are encouraged to attend the networking event, which promises to be a catalyst for growth, networking and learning for the students and industry professionals,” Vermaak-Griessel said.
For more information, email cindy.preller@mandela.ac.za
