While surviving cancer can leave patients with a lot of trauma, they are not alone in their struggle. Caregivers or loved ones can also be left with scars when learning of someone's diagnosis or even dealing with their passing.
This can be seen in the case of Zoleka Mandela, whose long battle with cancer took a toll on her and leaves a burden on her children, family and friends after her passing on Monday.
However, surviving cancer does not always equal a happy ending. This was noted by Cure, who focuses on the issues of cancer patients and investigates the trauma experienced by caregivers in these environments.
Stress and trauma for caregivers of cancer survivors
In one particular case, Colleen Wright, whose husband had throat cancer, struggled with mood swings, refusal of patient support services and the repercussions of eating and talking through a tube when his treatment ended.
Clinical psychologist Allison Applebaum says that those offering care to survivors who don't receive the help they need can become fragile during the survival stages. This is made worse by their inability to process what they're feeling, leading to heightened anxiety or trauma.
Cancer.org revealed that a study looked into the homes of teenagers diagnosed with cancer and how one in five families they investigated saw a parent experience post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
The American Psychology Association also found that women are more susceptible to suffering from these stressors as they are most likely to take on the role of caregivers when their loved ones fall ill. They also assert that there have been cases where caregivers have had to shoulder verbal abuse from loved ones who are not well.
While a lot more research is still going into the issues faced by caregivers, Cancer.Net suggests the following tips to keep your mental health in check:
