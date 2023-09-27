So, is the drought over yet?
Heavy rains brought big gains, but metro not out of the woods
The torrential rain at the weekend has broken Nelson Mandela Bay’s “meteorological drought” but, with its biggest dam, the Impofu, still sitting below 20%, the city is not yet out of the woods.
Ironically, as climate change, planning and management collided, the storm also caused widespread disruption of electrical infrastructure, which triggered water outages across the metro...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.