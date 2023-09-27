×

News

Sherwood residents fed up with feasting pigs

All-you-can-eat buffet plays out on rubbish removal day

Premium
By Simtembile Mgidi - 27 September 2023

Sherwood residents say their yards have turned into a pigsty with their lawns and gardens destroyed as pigs feast on their refuse bags.

Alert Neighbourhood Watch chair Louise van Rensburg said they had received numerous complaints since July from residents about pigs and their piglets damaging their properties. ..

