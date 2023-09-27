×

News

NMU student appears in court over fatal stabbing

By Devon Koen - 27 September 2023

A Nelson Mandela University student who allegedly killed a fellow student at the weekend appeared briefly in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Tuesday in connection with a charge of murder. 

Andile Mpinda, 23, is alleged to have fatally stabbed Mziwenene Tinza, 28, at the Sanlam Student Village in Summerstrand at about 11.30pm on Friday. ..

Latest