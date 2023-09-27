×

News

Good Samaritans blow Nelson Mandela Bay muso’s blues away

Joash Soobramoney reunited with priceless stolen saxophone thanks to overwhelming public response

By Guy Rogers - 27 September 2023

It was a strange experience but a happy reunion nonetheless for Nelson Mandela Bay musician Joash Soobramoney, who was reunited with his priceless saxophone — days after it was stolen from the boot of his car last week.

The Yamaha 82z tenor sax, the only one of its kind in the Eastern Cape, was given to him by his late father when Soobramoney matriculated from Victoria Park High School in 2012 with the best music mark in the country...

