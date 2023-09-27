Fire razes Nelson Mandela Bay family’s home eight months after son killed
Young Arcadia man being treated for burn wounds
Eight months after a Gqeberha family lost their son in a weekend of suspected gang violence, they suffered a second blow, losing all their worldly possessions in a house fire on Tuesday morning.
Nivean Stanley, 21, was lucky to escape with his life but suffered severe burn wounds to his face and hands and has been admitted to hospital...
