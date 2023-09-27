A 41-year-old man allegedly hacked to death his two sons aged four and seven before hanging himself at Mapakophele village in Mphephu, Limpopo on Tuesday.
“Police were called to the scene at about 6.30am after the bodies were discovered by community members.
“On arrival they found the man hanging from a tree. The bodies of his sons were found in nearby bushes,” said police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.
The children were found with wounds.
Police seized a panga believed to have been used to kill the boys.

Children hacked to death, father found hanging in Limpopo
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

