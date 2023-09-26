The change in management of the crime intelligence unit has yielded positive results such as cracking down on kidnapping syndicates where “criminal” police officers are sometimes found to be involved.
Police minister Bheki Cele highlighted some of the SAPS successes due to improved co-ordination between crime intelligence and the specialised units.
He said the police have improved on making breakthroughs in kidnapping cases due to improvements in the police and crime intelligence.
One such case was in the North West where seven suspects had kidnapped victims for ransom related to municipality tenders. The suspects were dressed in police uniforms and were found holding the victims hostage while demanding R300,000.
“The suspects are facing kidnapping charges, including that of impersonating police officials and possession of fraudulent documents. Two unlicensed firearms with 15 live rounds, SAPS uniform with two appointment certificates and two vehicles were confiscated,” Cele said.
Change in crime intelligence management is yielding results: Cele
Police minister highlights breakthroughs in high-profile investigations such as kidnappings, which 'criminal' police seem to be involved in
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Some police members were found to be involved in cases of kidnappings and have been arrested by their own colleagues.
“What is not being said is that besides those arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), most of these criminal police are arrested by their own.
“The concentration is on those who are causing crime, and people ignore those good cops who are in the majority, who deal with their own and arrest them,” he said.
In the past five years, at least 7,000 police officers have been arrested, with only 608 convicted.
“Many other police officers are doing the good work and maybe that is why the prisons are 44% overpopulated.”
In another kidnapping case last Wednesday, an 18-year-old Wits University student was rescued from a syndicate that uses a popular dating app to target the LGBTI+ community.
The syndicate bust has linked the suspects to 50 kidnappings where ransom is demanded.
The effects of the change in management has clearly shaken up the crime intelligence unit, said Cele, adding that the unit has regained its “might”.
“The crime intelligence division now has a tighter grip and is providing crucial information that is assisting everyday policing. It is not a sole mission but rather teamwork, resulting in the interception and prevention of serious and violent crimes before they occur.
“Let me put it on record that the intelligence community is gaining back its might and its bite.”
