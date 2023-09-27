Caregivers of children with intellectual disabilities encouraged to start support groups
New Brighton’s Mendi Arts Centre was the setting for a highly collaborative forum discussion homing in on the relationship between education and intellectual disability support.
The Indlela Mental Health-led undertaking opened the floor to a provincial stakeholders’ round table for a robust exchange on Tuesday. ..
