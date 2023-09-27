×

Caregivers of children with intellectual disabilities encouraged to start support groups

By Tshepiso Mametela - 27 September 2023

New Brighton’s Mendi Arts Centre was the setting for a highly collaborative forum discussion homing in on the relationship between education and intellectual disability support. 

The Indlela Mental Health-led undertaking opened the floor to a provincial stakeholders’ round table for a robust exchange on Tuesday. ..

