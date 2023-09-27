Boy, 4, missing on hiking trail found after team effort
Panic and alarm turned to relief on Monday when community members and rescuers banded together to find a four-year-old boy — shaken but unharmed — after an extensive search on the Sacramento Trail in Schoenmakerskop.
Two relatives and four children were on a relaxed fun walk near the upper trail when the inquisitiveness of one of the youngsters saw him wander off into the bush. ..
