Industry colleagues and close friends have taken to social media to pay tribute to Zoleka Mandela.
The author and activist died on Monday evening after a long battle with metastatic cancer.
Tbo Touch, TT Mbah, and Bawinile “Winnie” Ntshaba were among celebrities who reacted to the tragic news.
“You genuinely fought a good fight day in and day out, while teaching so many of us about the immeasurable value of time, love and family, through your dear diary updates. Rest in peace Zoleka Mandela,” TT Mbah wrote.
“She really fought and touched many of us with her positive attitude. Rest well Zoleka, may your beautiful soul rest in eternal peace,” Bawinile “Winnie” Ntshaba said in a post.
“My Queens. Your passing Ausi Zoleka is so devastating. We have been praying for God to perform a miracle and heal you. To keep you for your children. For us, who have been so inspired by your life. May your soul rest in eternal peace. May you be reunited with your heavenly family. My heart is truly broken. Yoh death, be not proud. We will continue to pray for your beautiful children. Your family who loved you so ... Know that, you will never be forgotten,” Mona Monyane wrote.
'You will never be forgotten' — Mzansi celebs pay tribute to Zoleka Mandela
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Zoleka Mandela
Industry colleagues and close friends have taken to social media to pay tribute to Zoleka Mandela.
The author and activist died on Monday evening after a long battle with metastatic cancer.
Tbo Touch, TT Mbah, and Bawinile “Winnie” Ntshaba were among celebrities who reacted to the tragic news.
“You genuinely fought a good fight day in and day out, while teaching so many of us about the immeasurable value of time, love and family, through your dear diary updates. Rest in peace Zoleka Mandela,” TT Mbah wrote.
“She really fought and touched many of us with her positive attitude. Rest well Zoleka, may your beautiful soul rest in eternal peace,” Bawinile “Winnie” Ntshaba said in a post.
“My Queens. Your passing Ausi Zoleka is so devastating. We have been praying for God to perform a miracle and heal you. To keep you for your children. For us, who have been so inspired by your life. May your soul rest in eternal peace. May you be reunited with your heavenly family. My heart is truly broken. Yoh death, be not proud. We will continue to pray for your beautiful children. Your family who loved you so ... Know that, you will never be forgotten,” Mona Monyane wrote.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
News
News